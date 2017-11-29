NASCAR Xfinity: Vinnie Miller goes full-time with JD Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Vinnie Miller will drive the No. 01 JD Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2018, according to an announcement from the driver on the “Tradin’ Paint” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday.

“It’s a dream come true,” Miller said. “As a young racer, you certainly dream of making it to this level and competing with the best of the best, without being sure it will ever happen. I have several people to thank, but mostly importantly, I need to thank my family for their support. The sacrifices they have made to allow me to chase my dreams do not go unnoticed, and it will be really special to share the next step in this journey with them.”

Miller made his Xfinity Series debut in 2017 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., driving the JD Motorsports No. 0 entry to a 29th-place finish. He also debuted in the Camping World Truck Series in 2017 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, finishing seventh for MDM Motorsports.

Miller also ran a total of 12 races in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series this past season. His lone top-five in those races was a third in a K&N East race at South Boston (Va.) Speedway.

“I see a lot of potential in Vinnie,” JD Motorsports owner Johnny Davis said. “He is a hard-working young man, and he has demonstrated his ability as a racer. He’ll have a lot to learn next year, but my team is committed to giving him the resources he needs to have a successful rookie year. Vinnie already fits in great with the team, so we’re looking forward to the 2018 season.”

