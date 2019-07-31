NASCAR Xfinity: Watkins Glen International entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes road-course racing for the first of four times in 2019 Saturday in the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. Saturday’s race is the first of two-consecutive road-course races and the first of three in the next four race weekends for the series.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Joey Logano is the defending winner of the Zippo 200, but he’s not among the 37 entrants for Saturday’s race. The entry list for this weekend’s Xfinity race does include at least three Cup series regulars, though — Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Ryan Preece.

Busch is the only past winner of the Zippo 200 on the entry list for the 2019 edition of the event. He won the race in 2017.

Qualifying for the Zippo 200 is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. ET Friday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m. Both may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International:

