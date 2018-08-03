NASCAR Xfinity: Watkins Glen International entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes road-course racing for the first time this season Saturday with its running of the Zippo 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. It’s the first of four road course races on the season for the Xfinity Series, the first of two-straight and three in the next four race weekends.

Saturday’s Zippo 200 is part of a NASCAR race weekend at The Glen that also includes a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race Friday and culminates in Sunday’s running of the GoBowling.com at The Glen for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The Xfinity Series entry list for Watkins Glen includes several Cup Series drivers — A.J. Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano. Last year’s winner Kyle Busch isn’t on the entry list, but Logano won two-straight Xfinity Series races at the track prior to Busch’s win from a year ago.

Forty-two drivers are on the entry list for the Zippo 200, but missing is series veteran Morgan Shepherd, who withdrew.

Below, is the complete entry list for Saturday’s Zippo 200 at The Glen: