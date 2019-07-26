NASCAR Xfinity: Will Rodgers makes debut at Iowa

By AMANDA VINCENT

Will Rodgers plans to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday in the US Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton. He’ll drive the No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet.

“It’s really been something I’ve been working on for a long time,” Rodgers said, as quoted in a Frontstretch.com article. “Not that we’ve had a very solid path or direction we’ve gone in, but a certain amount of circumstances and opportunities have kind of happened in the last month.”

Thirty-nine cars are on the preliminary entry list for the US Cellular 250. Thirty-eight cars make up a full field in the Xfinity Series, so barring withdrawals, one car/driver will be sent home after qualifying, which is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET Saturday. The race is scheduled for an approximate 5 p.m. start

Should Rodgers qualify for Saturday’s race at Iowa, it will be his first in any of NASCAR’s three national divisions. But he has a combined 33 starts across NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West divisions, 28 of those coming in the West division. He has one West win, while three five of his East division starts resulted in wins. He also has 14 top-fives and 24 top-10 finishes across both K&N East and West divisions.

Rodgers also contested six ARCA Menards Series races last year, resulting in four top-10s.

“I’ve been networking as much as I can in the garage the last few years and gotten to meet a few different people, including a couple people who’ve worked for Brandonbilt,” he said. “Being a smaller team from Virginia with a bunch of new guys, they’ve done really well. They’ve run between 14th and 20th every week. In the Xfinity Series, that’s pretty darn good when you’re going against JGR, SHR and groups like that. I’ve definitely seen that. Recently, some of those contacts reached out and said, ‘Will, we’d love for you to come race a few times with us this year.’ Offered a great opportunity and was able to match it.”

Other races in which Rodgers will drive for Brandonbilt have not been announced, but Rodgers hinted at some road-course starts. The Xfinity Series runs road-course races at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 3, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on Aug. 10, Road America in Wisconsin on Aug. 24 and the “Roval” at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 29.

Brandonbilt has made 19 starts in the first 18 races of the 2019 Xfinity Series season, fielding No. 86 and No. 68 entries. Brandon Brown has driven for the team in 17 races and Mason Diaz in two. The team has one top-10, a sixth by Brown at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway earlier this month. Brown will be a teammate to Rodgers at Iowa.

Brian Keselowski will be Rodgers’ crew chief.

