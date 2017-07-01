NASCAR Xfinity: William Byron claims second-straight win

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron claimed his second-straight NASCAR Xfinity Series win on Saturday in the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway after leading a race-high 29 laps of the race that was scheduled for a 100-lap distance on Friday night.

This is so cool to win at Daytona,” Byron said. “We’ve had a great last three wins. We’re bringing faster cars, executing better and, as a team, we’re getting more and more confident.”

The last three weeks include Byron’s first and second-career Xfinity Series wins after a near miss at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn when he finished second, 0.012 seconds behind winner Denny Hamlin, whose win was deemed by NASCAR as “encumbered” a few days later.

Elliott Sadler finished second at Daytona to give JR Motorsports a one-two finish. Dakoda Armstrong was third, a career-best. Jeb Burton and David Starr finished fourth and fifth in the race that ended under caution after a second late-race “big one.”

The race-ending wreck was the second “big one” late in the race. The first was a 16-car crash that resulting in a third red flag and sent the race into overtime a few laps earlier.

The race started Friday evening, as scheduled, but the yellow flag waved for rain on lap seven, and the red flag was displayed after the completion of 11 laps. The restart was delayed until Saturday afternoon. The rain was red-flagged, again, after lap 37.

Blake Koch dominated those first 37 laps that spanned Friday night and Saturday afternoon, running up front for 38 of them and winning the first 30-lap stage of the race. Pole sitter Brennan Poole and Ben Kennedy ran up front with Koch throughout the first 37 laps, but all three drivers were involved in incidents late in the race.

Poole and Ty Dillon got together while racing for second with seven laps remaining as they raced for the second position after combining to lead 26 laps. Each led 13 laps. Poole’s damage was less significant, and as a result, he was able to continue to a sixth-place finish. Dillon, though, wound up 20th.

The second half of the race was, primarily, a battle between JR Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing, including a stage win for Sadler at lap 60, the end of the second stage. Team Penske driver, Joey Logano, crashed the party late, taking a lead for himself after helping Dillon to a lead on a restart. But on another restart, Logano was nudged out of the draft and Byron and Sadler moved into the top-two positions. Logano held on to finish seventh.

Finishing eighth through 10th were Joey Gase, Brendan Gaughan and B.J. McLeod.

