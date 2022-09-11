NASCAR Xfinity: Sage Karam joins Our Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sage Karam is moving from Alpha Prime to Our Motorsports to finish the 2022 Xfinity Series schedule. He’ll drive the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet for the first time Friday at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Including the Bristol race, Karam will drive for Our Motorsports in four or five of the remaining eight races. He’ll also drive the No. 02 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 22. Karam also may drive the No. 02 Oct. 29 at Martinsvill (Va.) Speedway.

Since transitioning to stock cars from IMSA and IndyCar racing, Karam has made 11 Xfinity Series starts the last two seasons, including seven this season with Alpha Prime driving the No. 44 and No. 45. He posted a best finish of fifth, his only Xfinity top-five, in his most recent race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Aug. 26.

He has one race remaining on his deal with Alpha Prime on Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Brett Moffitt drove the No. 02 in the first 20 races of the season, notching four top-10 finishes. Since then, Blaine Perkins, Ty Dillon and Brandon Brown have driven the car. nascar

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).