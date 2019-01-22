NASCAR’s race-changing ARCA purchase

ARCA President Ron Drager and NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France shake hands over NASCAR’s acquisition of ARCA in 2018 (Getty Images for NASCAR).

It’s believed that by the time 2020 rolls around, two of North America’s largest stock car racing organizations will merge after NASCAR bought out ARCA earlier in 2018. It’s a deal that could see real, long-lasting changes to the sport for the coming future.

For most casual fans of NASCAR, the purchase will seemingly do very little in the short-term; the NASCAR ladder will pretty much stay as it is with the Cup series, Xfinity, and the Trucks series. But under the hood we can expect some truly radical overhauls that will see NASCAR move back toward its roots.

It’s being done with the hopes that the move will provide a clear redesign to better prepare the next generation of Cup drivers, and improve the entire franchise, offering improved events from the ground up.

It's an important step for the racing franchise considering the problems that NASCAR has faced in reason years, especially as some have called management into doubt for not expanding further into America, growing their fan-base, or ignoring historic favorites in favor of chasing continuity – a move that has left many unhappy, and looking for entertainment elsewhere, such as Formula 1.

And it’s most likely going to stick past 2020, which is when the contract expires for most of NASCAR’s racing tracks as the franchise moves closer to International Speedway Corporation, who have offered to buy enough stocks that could see true change take place.

Young NASCAR drivers of talent would traditionally switch to short-track racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and Pro Series West in the seasons before they can begin graduating to trucks. But by 2020, it’s expected that there will be instead four championships for those who are at the fourth level to win. These consist of K&N East, K&N West, ARCA Racing Elite Series, and the new Stock Car Invitational.

K&N is set to host six to eight regional track races, which are set to take place on circuits less than a mile in length, while the ARCA Elite will be more of a traditional three-tier ladder of NASCAR racing on every type of circuit they have available: intermediates, short tracks, road cards, and super speedways.

It’s a familiar look to those that taken part in both ARCA and K&N in recent seasons, but it’s an unprecedented change for the Elite Series, which is expected to change half of its 20-race calendar to become part of the Stock Car Invitational

The entire idea is that there will be a better platform for drivers seeking a career in the lower rungs of the NASCAR events, which the franchise has done traditionally to see a decline in the lower levels of various seasons in order to give rising talents the chance to prepare for the Cup Series as they make their way up the ladder. It’s a massive undertaking that looks to work on a risk-reward basis, and will see two huge organizations join together during 2019 to shake up the rules and traditions of four championships.