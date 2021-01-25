NBCSN to shut down at end of year

By AMANDA VINCENT

Although the NBC Sports Network was the No. 2 sports channel on cable TV in 2020, NBC is planning on shutting the channel down at the end of 2020, according to a report from the New York Times. The article cites an NBC internal memo obtained by the newspaper.

According to the article, the decision was made to bolster its Peacock streaming service to compete with other streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ and build up the USA Network, another cable channel owned by NBC. Sports content from NBCSN is expected to be transitioned to Peacock and USA. According to an Autoweek article, NASCAR coverage from NBCSN will likely move to the USA Network as soon as this summer.

“We are committed to ensuring that NASCAR and IMSA races are carried and distributed smartly to our broad and loyal fan base. NBC is a best-in-class partner and we will work together to ensure continued high quality delivery of our events now and in the future,” a statement from NASCAR read.

NASCAR has a contract with NBC that gives the network rights to the second half of the Cup and Xfinity series seasons through 2024. FOX broadcasts races in the first half of the race season for both series, in addition to the complete NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule.

The current deal between NASCAR and NBC began in 2014.

IMSA, which is owned by NASCAR, also has a contract with NBC through 2024.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).