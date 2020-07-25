New Hampshire Motor Speedway founder Bob Bahre dies

Photo from Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bob Bahre, founder of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, has passed away July 24, 2020, at his home in Paris, Maine, at the age of 93.

“Bob Bahre was an integral part of bringing major league auto racing to new England,” Richard Petty Motorsports co-owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty said. “As the founder of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, he built a first-class facility for competitors and fans to enjoy. What a good and generous man he was to the Petty family. The Bahre damily is a Vicotry Junction Founder. This is a loss for the entire motorsports community. Our family is keeping the Bahre family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Bahre opened NHMS in 1990, and the track first hosted the NASCAR Cup Series in 1993. The track continues to host NASCAR races.

Bahre became half owner of North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina in 1995 and moved one of that track’s yearly Cup Series races to New Hampshire. North Wilkesboro’s other owner, Bruton Smith, moved the track’s other yearly race to Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro was closed.

Bahre sold NHMS to Smith’s Speedway Motorsports Inc. in 2007, making New Hampshire an SMI track. He remained as a consultant at the track after the sale.

“Bob Bahre was a true pioneer for motorsports in New England,” Smith said. “He wanted to grow our sport and build things that people will remember. He was a smart businessman, and I have a lot of respect for that, but I have even more respect for the positive impact he had on people. I’ll pray for Sandy and Gary during this tough time, and I know they are proud of the legacy Bob leaves behind.”

Before NHMS, Bahre was owner of Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine, operating that track between 1964 and 1987. He also was a businessman responsible for housing built throughout Maine and owner of several shopping centers in the state.

Bahre was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

