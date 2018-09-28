New NASCAR president supportive of racing cross-promotion

By AMANDA VINCENT

Steve Phelps, NASCAR’s new president, beginning Oct. 1, is a proponent of different racing series working together to help each other, bettering the health of motorsports, in general. His stance includes encouraging NASCAR drivers, including dirt-racing devotee Kyle Larson, to embrace other forms of motorsports.

“We want Kyle Larson to talk about NASCAR racing and dirt racing and things that are his passion,” Phelps said. “We think he can bring his fan base from other forms of racing that he’s doing to us. And we can take our fans and bring them down to that racing as well, so we all get stronger by doing something.”

Larson has been criticized at least a couple of times this year when he’s expressed his love for dirt-track racing. The negative fan reaction began when Larson stated a Chili Bowl win would mean more to him than winning the Daytona 500. He caused a stir in June when he claimed via Twitter that he would be racing full-time in the World of Outlaws by the time he’s 40.

“I think some people aren’t quite as open-minded, maybe,” Larson said. “It’s like they read it as if I said in two years from now I wanted to do it. I mean, 15 years from now that would put me 20 years in Cup, so that’s a long time. I think Jeff Gordon spent about that much time in the sport, but I don’t know; maybe I don’t do the best job in the world of talking about how much I love NASCAR as much as I do sprint cars, but I do. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love NASCAR racing.”

Phelps thinks racing series should cross-promote when they’re hosting events in the same area on the same weekend.

“I totally agree that’s something we need to do, that will be part of the event promotion we’re looking at with our racetracks is if you look at the dirt event in Las Vegas, it was very successful,” Phelps said. “Kevin Harvick and I have had this conversation; he’s a champion for that whether it’s Bakersfield, or just in general what’s happening from short-track racing. What I would say is we need to reach out to home tracks. We need to reach out to World of Outlaws and other forms of motorsports because we can help each other. If someone is a fan of racing, we believe they can be a fan of all racing.”

Harvick voiced concern earlier this year of a lack of support from NASCAR’s national level to local levels of racing. He suggested drivers be given more time to race in local and regional series and less time making personal appearances.

“I think that needs to be a part of our initiative,” Harvick said. “A guy like Chase Elliott would love to go run Late Model races at any track in the country, instead of going to do an appearance. That’s what pushes his buttons.”

