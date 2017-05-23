Next class of NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees selected Wednesday

By AMANDA VINCENT

Wednesday will be NASCAR Hall of Fame voting day as members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel will meet at the Hall to select the five 2018 inductees into the Hall from among the list of 20 nominees. Also, a Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR recipient will be selected from a list of fine nominees.

The five individuals selected for 2018 induction into the Hall of Fame officially will be inducted into the Hall early next year. The announcement revealing the who the next inductees will be will air live on the NBC Sports Network during the “NASCAR America” show and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90, during the “SiriusXM Speedway” show.

Here is the list of 20 nominees, listed in alphabetical order: Davey Allison, Buddy Baker, Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Red Farmer, Ray Fox, Joe Gibbs, Ron Hornaday Jr., Harry Hyde, Alan Kulwicki, Bobby Labonte, Hershel McGriff, Roger Penske, Larry Phillips, Jack Roush, Ricky Rudd, Ken Squier, Mike Stefanik, Waddell Wilson and Robert Yates.

Here are the nominees for the Landmark Award: Jim France, Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Ralph Seagraves and Squier.

Associated Press, Brant James of USA Today, Tom Jensen of Autoweek, Nate Ryan of The Hall of Fame voting panel consists of NASCAR community leaders Paull Brooks, Mike Harris, Tom Higgins, Ken Squier and Humpy Wheeler; reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson; former NASCAR crew chiefs Buddy Parrott, Waddell Wilson and Eddie Wood; former NASCAR team owners Junior Johnson, Bud Moore and Robert Yates; former drivers Ned Jarrett, Richard Petty and Ricky Rudd; manufacturer representatives Jim Campbell of Chevrolet, Edsel Ford II of Ford and David Wilson of Toyota; broadcast partners Rick Allen and Jeff Burton of NBC, David Hyatt of MRN, Jamie Little of FOX, Dave Moody of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Doug Rice of PRN and Marty Smith of ESPN; print and digital media representatives Holly Cain of NASCAR.com , Jenna Fryer of the, Brant James of, Tom Jensen of FOXsports.com , Al Pearce of, Nate Ryan of NBCsports.com and Jim Utter of Motorsport.com ; American Auto Racing Writerss and Broadcasters President Dusty Brandel; Eastern Motorsports Press Association President Ron Hedger; and National Motorsports Press Association President Kenny Bruce.

The final ballot will be based on an online fan vote taken by NASCAR.com

