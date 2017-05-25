Next class of NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees selected

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel selected the five members of the class of 2018 inductees into the Hall of Fame — Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Ron Hornaday Jr., Ken Squier and Robert Yates — from a list of 20 nominees.

“Our family is so honored and humbled this evening to be acknowledged by the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” Yates’ son, Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines, said. “We would like to thank Ford Motor Company, NASCAR, team members and everyone that has been part of my dad’s career as well as the many fans for their continued support.”

The latest class officially will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in late January 2018.

Byron won the first NASCAR race on the Daytona Beach, Fla., beach/road course in 1948. He also claimed other firsts in the sport. He won the first championship in NASCAR’s Modified Division that same year. The next year, Byron was the first champion in NASCAR’s Strictly Stock Division, the series that eventually became today’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Evernham was the crew chief for three of Jeff Gordon’s four NASCAR Cup Series championships (1995, 1997 and 1998). He also led Gordon Evernham also led Gordon to 49 of his 93-career Cup Series wins before trying his hand at Cup team ownership to play a pivotal role in Dodge’s return. As a car owner, Evernham won 13 races.

Hornaday holds the record for most championships in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with four. He also won 51 races in the series. In addition tot he record for most championships, Hornaday also holds series records for most top-fives (158) and top-10s (234). His string of five-consecutive races in 2009 has only been matched three other times across NASCAR’s three national Series (Truck, Xfinity and Cup).

Squier blazed a trail for NASCAR broadcasters, both on the radio and on TV. He was a co-founder of the Motor Racing Network and was part of the CBS broadcast team for the 1979 Daytona 500, the first Daytona 500 to be shown on TV live, in its entirity. Squier is credited with coining the phrase, “The Great American Race,” that has, since, become the slogan of NASCAR’s flagship race. After moving to TV, Squier was a part of race broadcasts for CBS and TBS. In 2012, he became one of the namesakes of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence. He, along with Barney Hall, was one of the first recipients of the award.

Yates was a top engine builder and, then, car owner. He powered Bobby Allison to the 1983 Winston Cup Series title. His engines were under the hoods for 77 Cup Series race wins. As a car owner, he was the 2000 Cup Series champion with Dale Jarrett as driver. Wither drivers including Jarrett, Davey Allison, Ricky Rudd and many others driving his cars, Yates won 57 races as an owner.

Yates was the top vote-getter, as his name appeared on 94 percent of the ballots cast, followed by Red Byron on 74 percent of the ballots. Another nominee, Alan Kulwicki, tied with Hornaday for the fifth induction slot, each receiving votes on 38 percent of the ballots cast, but Hornaday defeated Kulwicki in a re-vote.

Results from a fan vote, conducted on NASCAR.com , comprised one of the ballots. The top-five vote-getters in the fan vote were, in alphabetical order, Davey Allison, Red Farmer, Kulwicki, Roger Penske and Yates.

Also, Jim France was selected as the next recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

France is the Vice Chairman/Executive Vice President of NASCAR and Chairman of the Board of International Speedway Corporation, for which he began working in 1959 and was elected to the board in 1970. His roles have included secretary, assistant treasurer, Vice President, COO, Executive Vice President and President.

Follow Auto racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)