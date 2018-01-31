NextGen Motorsports plans partial Truck, Xfinity schedules

By AMANDA VINCENT

NextGen Motorsports began NASCAR competition last year in the K&N Pro Series East. In 2018, the new team plans to embark on NASCAR national-level racing with limited schedules in the Camping World Truck and Xfinity series, according to a Frontstretch.com report. The team hopes to run the No. 55 in both series.

NextGen has purchased equipment from the now-defunct Brad Keselowski Racing and plans to compete in about 10 Truck Series races with Landon Huffman as driver, beginning with the Feb. 24 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the second race of the season, and hopes to work out a deal with Marcos Gomes, a 2015 stock car champion in Brazil, for road-course racing.

“Right now, we’re going to run 10, but we could run more,” NextGen Motorsports Competition Director Teddy Brown said. “We had a very positive meeting with K-Play, one of our sponsors, and they are really excited about what we’re doing.”

The team plans to use the Ilmor-built spec engine that will be an option for Truck Series teams this season.

“We feel like we can be competitive in the Truck Series going to Ilmor motors,” Brown mentioned. “I’ve been through Ilmor motors with the ARCA cars, and it really levels the playing ground out. I feel really good about our Truck Series program.

Meanwhile, NextGeN Motorsports plans about eight Xfinity Series races, also with Huffman and possible road-course deals with Gomes and Enrique Baca. Xfinity Series races in which the team plans to run include the April 14 race at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway; the June 2 race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.; the July 13 race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta; Aug. 4 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International; Aug. 11 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington; Aug. 25 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.; Nov. 3 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth; and Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NextGen made its Xfinity Series debut last October at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, finishing 33rd with Josh Berry behind the wheel.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).