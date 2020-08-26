Nine crew chiefs fined after Dover International Speedway race weekend

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, and crew chief Christopher Gabehart talk on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The abundance of NASCAR racing at Dover (Del.) International Speedway last weekend, including doubleheaders for both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, resulted in nine fines to crew chiefs for loose or missing lug nuts after one of the weekend’s races.

Six Cup Series crew chiefs, each fined $10,000 for one improperly secured lug nut after Saturday’s Drydene 311 or Sunday’s race by the same name, include Chris Gabehart, crew chief on Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team; Justin Alexander, crew chief on Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team; Chris Gayle, crew chief on Erik Jones’ No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team; Greg Irwin, crew chief on Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team; Jason Ratcliff, crew chief on Christopher Bell’s No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team; and Paul Wolfe, crew chief on Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske team.

Three Xfinity Series crew chiefs were each fined $5,000 for a loose or missing lug nut after either Saturday’s Drydene 200 or Sunday’s Drydene 200 at Dover. Those crew chiefs include Brian Wilson from Austin Cindric’s No. 22 Team Penske team, Buddy Sisco from Tommy Joe Martins No. 44 Martins Motorsports team and Dave Rogers from Riley Herbst’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team.

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series raced at Dover Friday, but no penalties were issued following that race.

