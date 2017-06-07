No reason to be hasty with NASCAR overtime rule change

For a fanbase, in general, that claims to abhor change, seems that a lot of them are calling for a big change following Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. They’re disgruntled over how the race ended under caution after NASCAR’s overtime rule when Jimmie Johnson took the lead just before a big crash, just past the overtime line, in a race that was already in overtime.

Frankly, I don’t get it for a couple of reasons, the big one being that there’s not really any way to guarantee that races will end under green, short of allowing limitless green-white-checker restarts or not counting caution laps. And with that kind of rule in place, a race could go on all day, into the evening, and then, into the night. Okay, so that’s not likely, but it’s certainly possibly. And do we want something like that to happen? No.

If fans want to get into a huff over Sunday’s race ending under yellow, why not be mad that the race restarted with so much speedy dry still on the race track? After all, wasn’t that the root of that race-ending caution, anyway?

There’s a part of me that’s wondering if at least some of the outcry doesn’t stem from Johnson winning and Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver some 14-years running, leading the call for change.

Another thing I don’t get about this call for change is that some of the most vocal outcries for change comes from the camp that called for this overtime rule, to begin with. Heck, Earnhardt even admits that he was a part of the camp asking for this sort of overtime procedure to be implemented. Is what was once good now bad?

Meanwhile, I’m still not seeing what’s so wrong with it, so I say we keep what we’ve got, at least until the end of the season. And if a change is needed at season’s end, why not just do away with overtime or green-white-checker finishes altogether? After all, I think we’ve learned over the last several years of several versions of green-white-checker and/or overtime that we’re either not going to have a guarantee of green-flag endings without possible never-ending races, so why bother?

Dale Earnhardt won the 1998 Daytona 500 under yellow, was that so bad? I will say to others bringing up that race as an example of a yellow ending with now outcry that fan outcry wasn’t as rampant then because of a lack of social media and the absence of a 24-hour NASCAR radio stations to which fans could call and voice concerns. Still, was the ending of that race so bad?

Races are going to end under caution every now and then. We should just accept that, like it or not.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook ( facebook.com/autorcngdaily ). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook ( facebook.com/nascarexaminer