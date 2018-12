Noah Gragson raises #MeToo eyebrows with victory kiss

FORT WORTH, TX – JUNE 07: Todd Gilliland, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, prepares to drive during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series PPG 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 7, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

FROM THEDRIVE.COM

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson won the Snowball Derby super late model race in Pensacola, Florida on Dec. 2. But his victory celebration went against what supporters of the #MeToo movement believe in, so much so that members of the initiative have taken to social media, heavily criticizing the young Gragson.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE