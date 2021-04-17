Penalties from Martinsville Speedway NASCAR weekend include lost points, suspensions

By AMANDA VINCENT

Penalties from the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series race weekend at Martinsville (Speedway that culminated in the rain-delayed May 11 running of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 by the Cup Series included the deduction of 10 driver and owner points for Daniel Suarez and his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team. Improperly attached weight (ballast) was discovered in the car’s jackpost before the race. Crew chief Travis Mack was ejected and Suarez had to drop to the back for the start of the race.

Three Cup Series crew chiefs each were fined $10,000 for one loose or missing lug nut on their cars after the race — Cliff Daniels (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team of Kyle Larson), John Klausmeier (No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Chase Briscoe) and Brian Pattie (No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing team of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.).

Penalties to Xfinity Series teams included the one-race suspension of Brian Graham, crew chief on the No. 23 Our Motorsports team of Blaine Perkins as a result of an axle coming off the car during the Cook Out 250.

Brian Graham, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Brandon Jones in the Xfinity Series was fined $5,000 for an improperly secured lug nut at the end of the Martinsville race. Graham will miss the race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.

NASCAR’s latest penalty report also included the indefinite suspension of Kurt Butcher for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. Butcher is the hauler driver for the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing team in the Xfinity Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).