Penalties include suspensions and points deductions at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team of reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Christopher Bell were hit with fines and point deductions after an issue with their cars’ rear-window air deflectors were discovered during pre-race inspection at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sunday.



Their crew chiefs, Alan Gustafson (9) and Adam Stevens (20) each were fined $25,000 and ejected from WGI for the race. The drivers and teams were docked 10 driver and car-owner points.



“Unfortunately today at Watkins Glen, the No. 9 car had an issue at technical inspection. The team has been assessed with an L1 penalty and Alan has been suspended from the race. Tom Gray, lead engineer of the No. 9, will take over calling the race in Alan’s absence,” Hendrick Motorsports Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus said. “It’s an unfortunate circumstance for Alan, Chase and the race team. We apologize to our fans and partners associated with the No. 9 team and will now focus forward on achieving the best possible results in today’s race.”

While Gray was Elliott’s crew chief in Gustafson’s absence, car chief Chris Sherwood was Bell’s crew chief in place of Stevens at The Glen.



Both drivers dropped to the rear for the start of Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. Elliott finished second to HMS teammate Kyle Larson. Bell finished seventh.



“It obviously caught me off guard, but it is what it is,” Bell said. “Just have to start a little further back and not having Adam on the pit box will be a little bit of a hinderance, but I have all the faith in the world that Joe Gibbs Racing is going to come through, and we’re going to have really, really great Camrys, and I think we’re going to be racing up front today.”

The Watkins Glen race weekend was the second-consecutive Cup weekend for which Elliott lost points. He and teammate Alex Bowman each were docked 25 points for an engine-rule violation the previous race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.



Penalties handed down after the Watkins Glen race included fines to two Cup Series crew chiefs for one loose or missing lug nut. Ben Beshore, crew chief on Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team, and Seth Barbour, crew chief on the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team of Anthony Alfredo. Each were fined $10,000.



Two Joe Gibbs Racing crew chiefs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Chris Gayle of the No. 54 mteam of Ty Gibbs and Jeff Meendering on Brandon Jones’ No. 19 team, each were fined $5,000 for an improperly secured lug nut after Saturday’s Xfinity race, also at Watkins Glen.



Meanwhile, Joseph Keim, a crew member on the No. 36 DGM Racing team of Alex Labbe was suspended for one race (Aug. 14 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course) after an axle came off Labbe’s car during the Xfinity Race at Watkins Glen.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).