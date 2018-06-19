Is there a place for titanium in future NASCAR vehicles?

NASCAR’s engines have always been built to sustain the extreme heat and pressure of racing. Typically, the engine in a NASCAR V-8 can hit 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s vital that only the best quality components are used in the manufacturing process. Titanium has long been used in NASCAR engines due to its high resistance to heat and corrosion, but with numerous NASCAR engine changes doing the rounds this season, does titanium still hold a place on the racing circuit?

Why titanium?

Titanium tubes and valves are most often used on NASCAR vehicles because titanium has the greatest strength to weight ratio of any metal, thus ensuring that the vehicle is as safe as can be. Special metals such as titanium need to be used in order to protect the engine from the pressure of extreme heat. They do this by stopping the engine components from melting and potentially merging together. Even better than that, titanium is 45% lighter than steel, making it the perfect metal for sports cars as it keeps their weight down yet provides maximum strength.

Going green

In May, Brad Keselowski wrote in his NASCAR column that he saw the future of motor racing to be green. “In fact, not only am I sure that hybrids are the future of NASCAR — I believe it’s essential to the success of the sport that we embrace hybrid technology as soon as possible,” he stated. The world’s most popular hybrid car is the Toyota Prius which works by using an internal combustion engine alongside a battery electric drive system. Titanium is increasingly being used both internally and externally on racing cars, with vehicles such as the Icona Vulcano all-titanium supercar, making its mark in 2016. However, it remains to be seen whether titanium has a place in a hybrid vehicle, or whether the future of racing is as Keselowski predicts.

Hybrids banned

Despite Keselowski’s belief that hybrids will soon become NASCAR’s norm, they could find themselves hit with a problem. The UK are planning to ban the sale of hybrid cars from 2040 and with US News ranking them as the 3rd most influential country, other countries are already following suit. The mayors of major cities including Los Angeles, Paris, Mexico City, Seattle, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Vancouver, Milan, Quito, Cape Town and Auckland have all pledged to ban gasoline vehicles from their cities by 2030. Therefore, such vehicles being used on the racing circuit wouldn’t go down well.

NASCAR has used titanium components on their vehicles for years to ensure optimum performance and durability. Brad Keselowski has speculated that hybrid vehicles could soon take over their circuit which could impact the way the special metal is used during the production process. Nevertheless, it’s important to note that NASCAR haven’t officially announced plans to introduce hybrid vehicles onto their circuits and with multiple cities and countries working to cut emissions, hybrids may even be banned altogether. Therefore, there most definitely is still a place for titanium in NASCAR’S future.