Pocono Raceway matriarch Dr. Rose Mattioli passes away

during testing for the new track surface at Pocono Raceway on June 7, 2012 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dr. Rose Mattioli, co-founder of Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., along with husband Dr. Joseph Mattioli, passed away at her home June 29, 2020, at the age of 92.

“Dr. Rose was the heart and soul of Pocono Raceway for over 50 years,” a statement from the Mattioli and Igdalsky families, owners of Pocono Raceway, read. “She would often tell us, ‘I love Pocono and auto racing more than Doc,’ and we believed her. While Doc moved the mountains, Rose moved your spirit. Dr. Rose’s contributions to motorsports and her philanthropic efforts will always live in a class of their own. She played a vital role in allowing women into auto racing garage areas during an era where they were otherwise unwelcome. Additionally, Dr. Rose and Doc gave back to the community, often anonymously and without hesitation. Her passing has motivated us to remain steadfast, now more than ever, to never waiver from Rose and Doc’s commitment of always doing right by our Pocono Raceway family, our fans, our local community and the auto racing industry. While we will miss her, we take comfort in knowing Rose and Doc are reunited and that their legacy will live on forever.”

The Mattiolis founded the triangle-shaped 2.5-mile track in 1968. The first major race at the facility was and IndyCar event in 1971. Pocono Raceway became a mainstay for on NASCAR’s premier-series schedule in 1974 and has hosted the series twice yearly since 1982. The 2020 NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway on June 27 and 28 was historic for the stock-car racing sanctioning body, as it marked the first time the NASCAR Cup Series raced on consecutive days at the same track, and a rainout of a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on June 28, resulted in all three of NASCAR’s national series racing on the same day at the same track when the Truck Series race was rescheduled for June 29.

“Our family and all of NASCAR is saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Rose Mattioli,” a statement released by NASCAR from Chairman and CEO Jim France and Executive Vice Chairperson Lesa France Kennedy read. “For three generations, the relationship between our families has been more personal than professional. Rose and Doc created a unique racing experience at Pocono Raceway, bringing a passion for race fans and love of racing to everything they touched. On behalf of the France family and the entire motorsports industry, NASCAR extends our deepest condolences to the Mattioli family during this difficult time.”

Mattioli studied podiatry at Temple University and practiced in northeast Philadelphia. She and her husband also were active philanthropists in the area. Their Mattioli Foundation has established scholarships and the recently-launched Rose Pedals program is an initiative to expand opportunities for girls and women in the community.

Dr. Joseph Mattioli passed away in 2012. Dr. Rose Mattioli is survived by two daughters, a son, seven grandchildren and sixth great-grandchildren.

