Police chief disputes claim Brian France name-dropped President Trump

By AMANDA VINCENT

After NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y., for DWI and possession of oxycodone the evening of Aug. 5 after running a stop sign on Main Street, an initial report from celebrity gossip website TMZ claimed France name-dropped President Donald Trump. But Sag Harbor Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire told Daytona Beach News-Journal writer Godwin Kelly that wasn’t the case.

McGuire said France was cooperative, didn’t mention a relationship with trump and didn’t mention NASCAR until he was asked by an officer about his employment.

“He was very compliant and the only time he ever mentioned NASCAR, as part of our arrest processing, we ask people where they are employed, and he said ‘NASCAR,’” McGuire said. “The arresting officer had no idea who he was or anything. The arresting officer said Mr. France was completely compliant and a gentleman.”

France publicly endorsed Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign — an endorsement that NASCAR classified as personal and not representative of NASCAR.

France was released from custody Monday morning and has a court date scheduled for Sept. 14. He stepped down, indefinitely, from his position with NASCAR. The sanctioning body has named Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France as an interim replacement.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).