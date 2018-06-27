PRN’s Wendy Venturini on road trip home after jogging accident

FROM THE DRIVE.COM

Wendy Venturini, a NASCAR broadcaster for the Performance Racing Network, is continuing her recovery after being struck by a car while jogging the morning of June 23 in Novato, California, while in the area for the June 24 running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. She is on her way home to the Charlotte, North Carolina area in a recreational vehicle provided by Toyota, according to a report on the Tradin’ Paint show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Wednesday. Venturini’s husband Jarrad Egert works for Toyota team Joe Gibbs Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

