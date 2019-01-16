Public memorial service, charitable fund set up to remember J.D. Gibbs

27 January 2011: JD Gibbs during Joe Gibbs Racing visit on the Sprint Media Tour presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord NC. (HHP/Harold Hinson)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A public memorial service for J.D. Gibbs will be held at Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C., at 11:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 25. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Gibbs passed away at the age of 49 on Jan. 11 after battling degenerative neurological disease. He was co-founder of Joe Gibbs Racing and son of NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs. He was President of the race team between 1997 and 2015 before stepping away from the position for health reasons.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the recently set-up J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund.

The J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund was “established to support the Young Life Ministry through two specific objectives that reflect J.D.’s passion for outreach,” a statement from Joe Gibbs Racing read. According to the release, those two objectives are to ensure that all kids in the Charlotte, N.C., may be reached with the gospel and to support Young Life’s Windy Gap Camp near Asheville, N.C.

Gibbs was a Young Life Ministry local committee and national board member.

Donations may be made online at jdgibbslegacy.com or by mail at Young Life/The J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund, c/o Joe Gibbs Racing, 13415 Reese Blvd. West, Huntersville, NC 28078.

