Quick guide to race cars

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A stock car, in the original sense, is an automobile that has not been modified from its original factory configurations. Nowadays, this term has come to mean any production-based automobile used in racing.

The world’s largest governing body for stock car racing is the American National Association for Stock Car Racing (NASCAR). They have a standardized set of rules that have over the years allowed more and more modifications to stock cars to increase durability.

You may have wondered a couple of times about what makes a race car different from the car sitting in your driveway. The major differences boil down to specialization, as all race-cars are designed to meet the specifications of a race series.

The Engine

The basic NASCAR engine is much larger than an average street car’s, and has an engine block that is custom-made. They are called v8 engines and generate horsepower ratings of 800 and above, as opposed to the 200hp of regular 4-cylinder engines. This means a NASCAR engine provides about 300% more power than the average car can muster. Traditionally, most of these cars have rear-wheel drive, with the engine either located in the front or middle of the car.

The Tires

NASCAR tires are built differently from those of streetcars because they are required to meet the demands put on them by speed, and temperature. They are typically wider, and softer, and their lack of treads enables them to maximize their grip on the tracks. For distances up to a mile or more, inner tires are usually mounted into outer ones in order to manage possible deflation.

The Design

The chassis on a stock car must be lightweight to enable speed, but firm enough to handle the stress of running tens of thousands of miles with minimal maintenance. For effective weight distribution, the heaviest parts such as the engine are located as close to the midpoint of the car as possible. The roof and hood are also made of carbon fiber which is significantly lighter than the steel used for an average steel car.

Are you looking to buy a racing car?

The purest of racing cars won’t be a great fit for the roads, so unless you are simply looking to collect racing cars, buying a hybrid sports care might be a better idea. Of all the exotic car brands out there, none produces hybrids like Ferrari does, so a Ferrari would be our strong recommendation.

A Ferrari of any make will be a top-end luxury motor that can not only serve as a streetcar, but will be well-suited for some track racing. As a road car, Ferraris are generally seen as a symbol of speed and luxury, and typically use v8 or v12 engines.

A Ferrari can also make for a good investment and you will have few difficulties in selling a Ferrari should you choose to do so. Despite being extremely limited in production (about 7,000 cars are being produced annually), they remain one of the most recognized car brands in the world. With demand exceeding supply, this would often mean that your Ferrari appreciates in value.

Ferraris are considered by some to be the kings of NASCAR racing, with the most wins of any team. While track racing is quite different from driving on regular roads, hybrid sports cars such as those made by Ferrari provide the best features of the NASCAR stock car combined with the luxury of the exotic car.