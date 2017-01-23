Share This Post

Race of Champions: Germany wins Nations Cup

FROM SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL
Bragging rights went to foreign drivers this weekend on the big slot-car track in Marlins Park.
In the first visit to the United States in the 28th running of the Race of Champions, America first wasn’t achieved in team or individual competition.
Sebastian Vettel was a one-man juggernaut in carrying Germany to the Nations Cup team championship Sunday. Then Norway’s Petter Solberg drove away from Scott Speed to sink the U.S. in the final race of a special America vs. the World Ryder-Cup style showdown.
