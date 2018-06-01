Racing doctor, safety innovator passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dr. Henry Bock passed away at the age of 81, according to an announcement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30. Bock Senior Director of Medical Services for IMS between 1982 and 2006 and for the Verizon IndyCar Series between 1996 and 2006. Bock also is credited as a participant in the creation of the SAFER barrier.

The SAFER, Steel and Foam Energy Reduction, system was designed to absorb and reduce energy in high-speed impacts with race track retaining walls and was first installed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2002. It has since become a requirement for oval tracks to host NASCAR national-level events.

Bock is survived by a brother and a sister.

