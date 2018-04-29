Racing legend James Hylton, son pass away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR and ARCA Racing Series owner/driver and ARCA car owner James Hylton, an 83-year-old Inman, S.C., native, and his son James “Tweety” Hylton Jr. passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a automobile accident on Interstate 85 in Frankling County, Ga., Saturday morning on their way home from an ARCA race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Friday.

The Hyltons were passengers in a GMC truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer containing their race car that competed in the Talladega race. The truck, driven by crew chief Terry Strange, left the roadway and struck a creek bank in the media. Both Hyltons were pronounced dead at the scene. Strange survived.

“Racing competitively in parts of six decades, James Hylton’s dedication, passion and longevity in motorsports is virtually unmatched,” a joint statement from NASCAR and ARCA read. “Hylton won the Rookie of the Year at NASCAR’s highest level, the 1972 race at Talladega Superspeedway and regularly contended for championships during the early years of his career. His racing influence continued into the ARCA series, where he competed as a driver and, most recently, a car owner. We have lost a truly special member of the racing family and a beloved figure among generations of competitors and race fans alike. We extend our deepest condolences to the Hylton family on the tragic loss of James Hylton and his son James Jr.”

Hylton started 602 races in NASCAR’s top series, primarily as owner of his own car, between 9164 and 2007. He won twice in the early 1970s at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Talladega. He was the series Rookie of the Year in 1966 and finished second in the points standings three times (1966, 1967 and 1971). As an owner/driver in ARCA, Hylton ran 175 races between 1986 and 2013.

Driver Brad Smith was the latest driver in Hylton’s ARCA car. he finished 13th at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday.

