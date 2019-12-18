Racing safety innovator Bill Simpson passes away

Getty Images photo

By AMANDA VINCENT

Racing safety innovator E.J. “Bill” Simpson passed away Dec. 16, 2019, at the age of 79 after suffering a massive stroke.

Simpson was a racer, himself, in fields including drag racing, sports-car racing and IndyCar. He contested one Indianapolis 500 as a driver in 1974, finishing 13th. Mears also is credited with giving Rick Mears his start in IndyCar, putting him in a car in that 1974 Indy 500. Simpson ended his driving career during a practice session for the 1977 Indianapolis 500 when he realized that safety, not driving, was his true racing passion. He become interested in safety when he broke his arms in a drag-racing incident at the age of 18.

Safety innovations by Simpson included parachutes behind drag-racing cars to slow them down after their timed runs. His biggest claim to fame, though, was his introduction of fire-retardant suits made of Nomex for race-car drivers. Simpson learned of Nomex from a NASA astronaut and demonstrated his suits by setting himself on fire. In addition to suits and parachutes, Simpson’s safety offerings over the years grew to include gloves, shoes, seat belts and helmets.

Simpson began Simpson Drag Chutes, which became Simpson Race Products. He eventually left the company he started amid controversy surrounding the Simpson-made seatbelt Dale Earnhardt was wearing at the time of his fatal crash in the 2001 Daytona 500. Investigation of the crash showed that the harness was improperly installed. When Earnhardt’s death initially was blamed on a faulty belt, Simpson sued NASCAR for defamation.

“Simpson Race Products is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the founder and namesake of our brand, Bill Simpson. Bill will always be known as the foremost pioneer in racing safety,” a statement from Simpson Race Products read. “Thousands of racers have and will continue to benefit from his innovative spirit. It is with deep respect that we say, ‘Rest in peace, Bill. Your legacy of making racing safer will live on.’”

After leaving Simpson Race Products, Simpson formed Impact! Performance Products, another racing-safety company.

Simpson was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in America in 2003 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 2014.

