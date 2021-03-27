Rain forces cancellation of qualifying heat races, postponement of Truck race at Bristol

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – MARCH 26: A general vie of trucks during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 26, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway has forced the cancellation of qualifying heat races for the NASCAR Camping World Truck and Cup series, scheduled for Saturday evening. The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt race, also scheduled for Saturday night, has been postponed to Sunday night.

The first of four Truck Series heats took the green flag before the cancellation of Friday activity, but only one lap of the scheduled 15 was completed.

The modified schedule is a Sunday doubleheader, with the Food City Dirt Race for the Cup Series scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and the Truck Series to follow at approximately 9 p.m. The starting grids for both races will be set by the formula NASCAR uses for races without qualifying sessions. That formula includes owner points and fastest laps and the finishing order from the most recent race.

Kyle Larson will be the official pole sitter of the Food City Dirt Race, but he’ll have to drop to the back because of an engine change. Denny Hamlin will start second. Second-row starters will be Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. Three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers will start in the top-five, with Martin Truex joining Hamlin and Busch in the top-five by starting fifth.

Below, is the starting grid for the Food City Dirt Race:

John Hunter Nemechek will be on the pole for the Truck Series race, with Austin Hill alongside in second. Sheldon Creed and Matt Crafton will start in the second row in the third and fourth positions. Johnny Sauter will round out the top-five of the starting grid, with Zane Smith next to him in row three in the sixth position.

Below, is the starting grid for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt:

