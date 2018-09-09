Rain results in NASCAR doubleheader on Monday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host a NASCAR doubleheader on Monday, as rain Sunday forced the postponement of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race to 2 p.m. ET on Monday. The Lilly Diabetes 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race already had been rescheduled from Saturday to 10 a.m. ET Monday.

Competitors in neither series have track time under their belts heading into their respective Monday race, as rain on Friday and Saturday resulted in the cancellations of practice and qualifying sessions for both series.

Kyle Busch will start on the pole and Kevin Harvick alongside on the front row for the Brickyard 400, with the starting grid set by car-owner points.

“It’s really good for us to be able to start on the pole,” Busch said Saturday after being announced as the pole starter. “We qualified on the pole here last year I believe it was, so being able to get out front and get out in that clean air, obviously it helps you, helps your day. When you’re out there, though, you’re kind of in clean air. You’re racing yourself essentially and time, but also when you get back in traffic later on in the event, you still have to have a good handling race car.”

Martin Truex Jr. was slated to start third, but he and Daniel Suarez will drop to the back for the green flag because of multiple inspection failures Saturday.

The No. 22 Team Penske Ford is slated to start the Xfinity race from the pole with Ryan Blaney behind the wheel, but with both series racing on Monday, it is unknown whether Cup Series regular Blaney will run both races or have a substitute driver for the Xfinity Series race to focus on his Cup Series efforts. Xfinity Series regular Justin Allgaier is also on the front row for the Xfinity race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).