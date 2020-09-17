Red Farmer battles COVID-19

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 1972: Charles “Red” Farmer poses with his Ford Torino at Daytona International Speedway. Farmer finished 30th in the Daytona 500. (Photo by ISC Archives via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Red Farmer, who was voted to be a part of the 2021 induction class into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, is home in Hueytown, Ala., after spending five days in Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., because of COVID-19, according to Rick Karle of Birmingham NBC affiliate WVTM 13.

According to a Facebook post from Karle, the 88-year-old Farmer reported symptoms including weakness, a 104 degree fever and blood pressure in excess of Farmer also had pre-existing kidney issues.

“I felt like a truck ran over me and, then, drove in reverse and ran over me again,” Farmer said, as quoted by Karle. “The doctors at Grandview told me if I went in a day later, I may not have made it. Those doctors and nurses saved my life.”

Farmer’s 14-day quarantine will end this weekend.

“If I get some rest, I can go out to the Talladega Short Track this weekend to work on a car,” Farmer said. “Then, next weekend, I can drive my car, and, then, I can drive in two races on Talladega weekend in early October.”

Farmer, a famed member of the “Alabama Gang,” is a stock-car racing legend. He was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998. His championships include three-straight Late Model Sportsman Division championships between 1969 and 1971 and the 1956 NASCAR Modified championships. He is a member of the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Farmer also contested a total of 38 races across the series now known as the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series.

