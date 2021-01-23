Richard Petty remembers Hank Aaron

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty released a statement on Friday regarding the death of baseball legend Hank Aaron. Aaron passed away Friday, two weeks prior to his 87th birthday. The Atlanta Braves organization confirmed he died in his sleep. The cause of his death has not been revealed publicly.

“It was with sorrow that our family learned of Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron’s passing,” the statement read. “he was a trailblazer who thrilled sports fans, shattered baseball’s color barrier and changed the face of the nation. With the addition of Aaron to the Board of Directors of Medallion Financial Corporation, as well as his friendship with the Mursteins, our partners in Richard Petty Motorsports, our family had the opportunity to experience his commitment to change the sports world. Moments before the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500, he provided words of encouragement to our driver. ‘Always believe in your dreams, and anything is possible.’ That moment was a testament to the gentleman and great personality he was. Our condolences to the Aaron family.”

Aaron was on the Board of Directors of Medallion Financial Corp. of which Andrew Murstein in founder, President and largest shareholder. Mursteain and Petty are co-owners of Richard Petty Motorsports.

Aaron spent most of his Major League Baseball career with the Braves, first in Milwaukee and, then, in Atlanta. His stat of 755 home runs was an MLB record for over 30 years. He began his Major League career with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954 and remained with the Braves through the team’s move to Atlanta until the final two years of his career when he returned to Milwaukee to play for the Brewers. When he retired in 1976, he was one of the last remaining Major Leaguer who also played in the Negro League.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. drove the No. 43 Richard Petty Motosports entry as a substitute for the injured Aric Almirola in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in 2017, making him the first African-American driver to compete in a Cup Series race since Bill Lester in 2006. Wallace became the full-time driver of the No. 43 the following season, making him the first African-American driver in NASCAR’s top series full-time since Wendell Scott in 1971.

Wallace drove the No. 43 through the 2020 season but will drive a No. 23 car for new team 23XI Racing, co-owned by NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. Erik Jones will replace Wallace in the RPM No. 43 in 2021.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).