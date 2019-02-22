Riley Herbst’s 2019 schedule includes Xfinity races

NEWTON, IA – JUNE 17: Riley Herbst, driver of the #18 Advance Auto Parts Toyota, pushes his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa 250 presented by Enogen at Iowa Speedway on June 17, 2018 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Riley Herbst will run a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for Joe Gibbs Racing in addition to select ARCA Racing Series races, driving a No. 18 Toyota in both series.

“To have Riley join our Xfinity program this season is a great continuation of what he’s been able to build with JGR the last two seasons running the ARCA Series and Xfinity Series last year,” Executive Vice President of Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Development Steve de Souza said. “We’re excited to be a part of his career and help him grow as a driver. It’s important to JGR to continue building drivers and help build the sport from the ground up, and Riley has certainly been a part of that and a product of what we strive to accomplish with our development program with both the ARCA and Xfinity series.”

Herbst will drive the No. 18 Xfinity Series entry in eight racing, sharing the driver’s seat with Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin and Jeffrey Earnhardt. Herbst first race in the car will be April 12 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

“To be a part of JGR the last few years has been a great opportunity for me, and I’m excited to compete in both the Xfinity and ARCA series this year,” Herbst said. “The new Toyota Supras are pretty sweet, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of one and take it around the track. We’ve got goals set for this year, and it would be cool to get my first win this season and take the new Supra to victory lane.

Ben Beshore will be his crew chief.

Herbst made his Xfinity Series debut last season at Iowa Speedway in Newton from behind the wheel of the No. 18. He finished sixth. He also made four starts in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series last year, two with DGR Crosley and the other two with Kyle Busch Motorsports. He posted a best finish of eighth in his debut at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill.

