Road America welcomed addition to NASCAR Cup Series schedule

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – JULY 04: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, leads Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet, to the green flag waved by running back Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers to start the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America on July 04, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

With the completion of Sunday’s Jockey Made in America 240, the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America since 1956, I say kudos to NASCAR for taking its top series to the Wisconsin road course and for beefing up the presence of the track type on the yearly schedule.



After years of only two or three Cup Series road-course races per season, the 2021 season includes a whopping seven races of both left and right turns on the 36-race docket. In case you weren’t keeping track, Sunday’s race at Road America was the fourth, or middle, race of those seven.



I have to admit, about a decade or so ago, I wouldn’t be enthused about the addition of another road course, let alone having seven of them on the schedule. Back then, I just didn’t care for road-course races.



But I’m all for them now. Maybe it’s because more of the series regulars have gotten at least decent at road-course racing. Maybe they just grew on me over time. Maybe an improved attitude of road courses among the competitors rubbed off on me. After all, it wasn’t all that long ago that the seemingly common attitude in the garage was to just get through them. There were just two road course on the schedule back then, though, so I guess it was okay then to have that attitude.



Anyway, I was pleased by the quality of Sunday’s race. Road America didn’t disappoint. And after years of producing quality NASCAR Xfinity racing, I say it was high time the track received a Cup date. Also, it was nice to see NASCAR and the track rewarded with a nice fan turnout. Here’s hoping Cup goes there next year and for years to come.



And as for the bigger presence of road courses, bring it on. With the improvement in quality of road-course racing in NASCAR, why shouldn’t road-course races be as represented as other track types?



