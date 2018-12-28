Roush Fenway Racing co-owner looks to buy into NASCAR

Roush Fenway Racing co-owners (L to R) Jack Roush and John Henry at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Roush Fenway Racing co-owner John Henry is in talks with NASCAR to purchase a minority state in the stock-car racing sanctioning body, according to a Bloomberg article citing anonymous sources. Neither Henry nor NASCAR are commenting.

Henry invested in Roush Racing-turned-Roush Fenway Racing in 2007. RFR is expected to field two cars, full-time, in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019 — the No. 6 of Ryan Newman and the No. 17 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The organization competed as recently as 2018 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, full-time, but one of the team’s former drivers, Ty Majeski, recently revealed that RFR would be shuttering its Xfinity Series efforts.

Henry, worth an approximate $2.5 billion, according to Forbes, also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, the Liverpool Football Club, the New England Sports Network and the Boston Globe.

The France family, the majority stakeholder in NASCAR, has, reportedly, been seeking buyers for a minority stake in NASCAR. The family also is attempting to merge its International Speedway Corporation, the parent company of several tracks hosting national-level NASCAR races, into NASCAR. Earlier this year, NASCAR acquired the ARCA Racing Series, another US stock-car racing sanctioning body.

