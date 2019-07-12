Roval chicane widens

By AMANDA VINCENT

The backstretch chicane on the Charlotte Motor Speedway “Roval” road course-oval hybrid course will be wider when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series run races there for the second time in late September.

“This is all about a very hard braking zone, a hard real left turn and another right,” Speedway Motorsports Inc. President and CEO Marcus Smith said. “It’s slow in but fast off. We think that’s going to set the cars up for a really great frontstretch chicane as well and give us a chance for more side-by-side racing.”

The backstretch chicane was 32 feet wide at its widest point when the two series first contested races on the circuit last fall. For this year’s races, the chicane will be 54 feet wide at its widest point and feature more runoff areas than last year. The aims of the change are to increase passing and slow cars in that area of the track.

“My hat’s off to Marcus and the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway for talking with drivers and industry experts as they work to further improve the ‘Roval,’” Kyle Larson said. “The changes to the backstretch look like they will help create an additional passing zone and make it that much more exciting for the fans. After last year’s wild finish, I’ll take every possible opportunity to gain track position and earn some points.”

The length of the Xfinity Series race also will be changed this year. Last year’s 55-lap race was completed in just over an hour-and-a-half, so the 2019 race, scheduled for Sept. 28, will be extended by 12 laps (two 20-lap stages and a 27-lap third stage).

The Cup Series race is scheduled for Sept. 29.

