Safety changes added to new face of NASCAR

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – JUNE 22: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Drive for Change Toyota, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker ATVs & Boats/USO Toyota, lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama.

As the world continues to change while it adapts to social pressures and the effects of the Coronavirus global pandemic, every part of our collective societies are racing to catch up. The sporting world, including the NASCAR circuit, is already seeing some serious changes.

The absence of spectator presence during races from strict social distancing protocols, the removal of the Confederate flag from all NASCAR events and the new safety rules for 2020 signal a real change to the sport as it was once known.

The nearly fatal crash of Ryan Newman’s #6 car at this year’s Daytona 500 has been the catalyst to many safety updates for racers on the NASCAR track. Fans and spectators of this fast-paced and dangerous sport look to their car insurance for protection, but professional drivers don’t have the same luxury. It’s up to the rule makers and management to update protocols to help keep drivers safe on the track. John Probst, the Senior Vice President of Innovation & Racing for NASCAR says, “Our work in safety is never complete.” This is in response to the new rules set in place for the remainder of the season. Changes that are meant to further improve the safety of drivers and reduce the chance of deadly crashes.

The new safety rules will be in place for all superspeedway races beginning on the Talladega Track.

New NASCAR Safety Rules

Tapered Spacer Holes

The throttle body or spacer holes are meant to control the flow of air to the engine of the race cars. A reduction of 2/64th of an inch is meant to help reduce the speed of the car RPMs. The change is anticipated to lower the current average of 550 RPMs down to 500-510 RPMs. This translates into average track speeds of approximately 205 miles per hour.

Added Cage Support

Drivers rely on the strength of their inner roll cage to protect them during a crash. The new rules will mandate the addition of an upper and lower main roll bar as well as an intrusion plate on all superspeedway tracks. These additions are intended to give vital support to the protective cage in cases where cars flip onto their roof.

Oil Reservoir

Oil reservoirs and overflow tanks must add a check valve. This will help prevent the spillage of flammable oil onto the track if a car ends up on its roof. This new ruling will apply to all tracks.

Elimination of Aeroducts

The aerodynamic holes, known as aeroducts that allow for air to flow out in front of the tires will be eliminated. This move is meant to reduce the likelihood that vehicles will be able to tandem draft, which increases the possibility of a crash.

Slip Tape

Many teams are already using slip tape on the lower rear body and bumpers. This rule will apply to all racetracks. It is meant to reduce friction between two vehicles when they make contact on the track.

Window Netting Mounts

The window netting system is present to help protect the driver during a crash. Updates to the mounting systems will make them more secure, increasing the safety rating in case of a crash.

Roll Bar Padding

The roll bars in the car cage are often padded to reduce the level of driver impact during a crash. In the past, teams have skimped on padding to reduce the vehicle weight and expand aerodynamics. New rules will apply to all tracks.

The safety of NASCAR drivers continues to be a priority for team owners and management. Among the many changes taking place in the past few months to the face and culture of racing, these safety measures may go a long way to saving a life during a crash and keeping other cars protected on the track.