Seven crew chiefs fined after Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, and Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #21 Menards/Duracell Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued fines to seven crew chiefs — three in the NASCAR Cup Series and four in the NASCAR Xfinity Series — following the Sept. 25-27 race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. All fines were for improperly secured lug nuts.

In the Cup Series, Matt McCall, crew chief for Kurt Busch on the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team; Greg Erwin, crew chief on the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team of Matt DiBenedetto; and Seth Barbour, crew chief on the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team of John Hunter Nemechek, each were fined $10,000 for one loose or missing lug nut.

Las Vegas native Busch won the South Point 400 Cup Series race at LVMS.

Each of the Xfinity Series crew chiefs fined were fined $5,000 for a single loose or missing lug nut. Those crew chiefs include Bruce Schlicker of Ross Chastain’s No. 10 Kaulig Racing team, Dave Rogers of Riley Herbst’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team, Ben Beshore of Harrison Burton’s No. 20 JGR team; and Brian Wilson of Austin Cindric’s No. 22 Team Penske team.

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series also raced at Las Vegas last weekend, but no penalties were issued to Truck Series teams after that race.

