Several fines for loose lug nuts issued after ISM Raceway weekend

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 15: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Autotrader Ford, races during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued fines to five crew chiefs across its three national series following the tripleheader weekend at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Bluegreen Vacations 500 by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. All fines were for loose or missing lug nuts discovered during post-race inspections.

Cup Series crew chiefs Paul Wolfe (No. 2 Team Penske team of Brad Keselowski) and Mike Hillman Sr. (No. 53 Rick Ware Racing team that had J.J. Yeley as driver at ISM Raceway) were each fined $10,000. NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief Taylor Moyer (No. 8 JR Motorsports team that had Zane Smith as driver last weekend) was fined $5,000. NASCAR Gander Truck Series crew chiefs Joe Shear Jr. (No. 13 ThorSport Racing team of Johnny Sauter) and Trip Bruce III (No. 52) each were fined $2,500.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).