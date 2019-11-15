Several fines for loose lug nuts issued after ISM Raceway weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR issued fines to five crew chiefs across its three national series following the tripleheader weekend at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Bluegreen Vacations 500 by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. All fines were for loose or missing lug nuts discovered during post-race inspections.
Cup Series crew chiefs Paul Wolfe (No. 2 Team Penske team of Brad Keselowski) and Mike Hillman Sr. (No. 53 Rick Ware Racing team that had J.J. Yeley as driver at ISM Raceway) were each fined $10,000. NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief Taylor Moyer (No. 8 JR Motorsports team that had Zane Smith as driver last weekend) was fined $5,000. NASCAR Gander Truck Series crew chiefs Joe Shear Jr. (No. 13 ThorSport Racing team of Johnny Sauter) and Trip Bruce III (No. 52) each were fined $2,500.
