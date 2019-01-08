Several NASCAR drivers entered in 2019 Chili Bowl

DOVER, DE – MAY 05: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 DC Solar Chevrolet, sits in his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 5, 2018 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A handful of NASCAR national-level drivers will start their 2019 racing season early than their fellow-competitors by competing in the week-long Chili Bowl Nationals midget-car event in Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 14-20. Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, J.J.Yeley, Landon Cassill, Tanner Thorson and Tanner Berryhill, along with recently-retired NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne, are among the more than 300 drivers on the 2019 Chili Bowl entry list.

This year’s event will be the first Chili Bowl for Cassill.

Larson and Bell already have been racing dirt midgets this year, running in New Zealand on tours that began right after Christmas 2018 and carried over into 2019. Both drivers were victorious there. Larson, who continues to race on dirt whenever his NASCAR schedule allows, still is searching for an elusive Chili Bowl title. Meanwhile, his deep love for racing on dirt rubs some NASCAR fans the wrong way, and expressions of that dirt love were somewhat controversial last year.

“The Chili Bowl is, gosh, like I said it’s up there with the top races I want to win,” Larson said in an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio last year. “Everybody knows I love dirt track racing. For me, the Chili Bowl is bigger than the Daytona 500. I know some fans, that might bum them out or think I have some bad attitude when it comes to NASCAR racing, but I love it. There’s some special dirt races I want to win and Chili Bowl is one of them.”

Bell is the reigning two-time champion of the Chili Bowl Nationals. Prior to Bell’s wins the last two years, former NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Rico Abreu won two-straight in 2015 and 2016.

