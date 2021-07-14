Six crew chiefs fined after Atlanta Motor Speedway race weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT



Six crew chiefs were fined for loose or missing lug nuts during the Atlanta Motor Speedway race weekend that included a Saturday race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and culminated in Sunday’s running of the Quaker State 400 by the NASCAR Cup Series.



Four Cup Series crew chiefs — Adam Stevens, crew chief for Christopher Bell on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team; Jonathan Hassler, crew chief on the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team of Matt DiBenedetto; Mike Wheeler, crew chief on the No. 23 23XI Racing team of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.; and Greg Ives, crew chief for Alex Bowman on the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports — each were fined $10,000 for one improperly secured lug nut after Sunday’s Cup Series race.



In the Xfinity Series, Brian Wilson, crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske team of driver Austin Cindric, and Chris Gayle, crew chief for Kyle Busch on the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing team, each were fined $5,000 for one loose or missing lug nut Saturday.



Busch and the No. 54 team won the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).