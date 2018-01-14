Some critics of drivers in other series show hypocrisy

Reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion and 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Christopher Bell, won his second-straight Chili Bowl Midget Nationals Saturday night in Tulsa, Okla., and he wasn’t the only full-time driver from across NASCAR’s three national divisions competing in the biggest USAC Midget event of the year over the course of the last week. The more than 300 competitors in the 2018 edition of the Chili Bowl also included the likes of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson and Kasey Kahne and Xfinity Series competitor Justin Allgaier.

The aforementioned drivers in the last week’s Chili Bowl bring up an issue for me — drivers racing in other series. First of all, no, I’m not one of the critics of, say, Cup drivers in Xfinity and Truck series races. The issue of which I speak is the hypocrisy of at least some of those who do have a problem with it.

I haven’t heard any criticism of any of the aforementioned drivers running the Chili Bowl and one of them winning it for the second-consecutive years, not even from the folks who gripe and complain about Kyle Busch running, and winning, so many Xfinity Series races; you know, those fans who didn’t have a problem with Cup drivers in Xfinity (then-Busch) years ago when Mark Martin was dipping down and winning so many of those Xfinity Series races, but yet get their panties in a bunch when Kyle Busch does the same thing.

Yes, I’ve heard the defense of some of the hypocrisy, at least when it comes to NASCAR drivers in the Chili Bowl, that Midgets racing on dirt is another form of racing altogether, so the playing field is more level or maybe even skewed to the Midget regulars, since most NASCAR drivers don’t race Midgets so much.

Okay, I’ll buy that defense, even though this year’s Chili Bowl was, seemingly, dominated by NASCAR drivers throughout the week, but it doesn’t excuse all the hypocrisy. What about NASCAR drivers in the Snowball Derby? That’s a stock car race, isn’t it? NASCAR drivers are stock car drivers, aren’t they? So, why all the applause for NASCAR drivers “stepping down” to support local racing.

Okay, so maybe the Snowball Derby isn’t a NASCAR-sanctioned event. I’ll, then, give you that. So, what about K&N Pro Series East and West races? Again, I hear the applause that these stars are “stepping down” to support regional racing. All NASCAR series in this scenario, so the “different forms of racing” and “not NASCAR-sanctioned” arguments don’t apply, here. Do they?

What gives, people?

Based on what some fans are okay with and not okay with — to make a stick-and-ball comparison — it would be wrong for an NBA player to return to the college basketball ranks, but, by all means, return to play high school or middle school ball. Seems kind of foolish when you make that comparison. Okay, this isn’t exactly workable, since in most stick-and-ball supports all down-stepping is prohibited. Still, it illustrated a hypocrisy, of sorts — the hypocrisy of fans who scoff at stepping down one level but applaud, even encourage, stepping down three or four levels. Doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).