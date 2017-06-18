Sports Car: Porsche overcomes trouble to win Le Mans

FROM SB NATION

Porsche has taken the top spot at the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race from the Circuit de la Sarthe in a dramatic finish. It was an exciting race that ended with an LMP1 car on top and two non-LMP1 cars on the podium thanks to a number of issues in the six-car LMP1 field.

The No. 1 Porsche car led for much of the race but suffered a loss of oil pressure in the 21st hour, leading to a retirement from the race. The No. 2 Porsche lost over an hour in the garage during an MGU change, which led it to the back of the field.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE