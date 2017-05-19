Stephen Cox seeks national Super Cup title, returns to Rohrbaugh Racing

Indianapolis IN, May 16, 2017 — Rohrbaugh Racing will compete for the Super Cup Stock Car Series national championship this year with driver Stephen Cox, who returns to the seat following a successful 2016 campaign.

Cox is a versatile veteran who has posted 3 wins, 4 poles and 9 top fives in his last eleven starts on both ovals and road courses. Driving for ARCA’s Codie Rohrbaugh, Cox is expected to be among the favorites for the Super Cup North Division championship and the overall national title. He also will be a front runner for the Rookie of the Year championship.

“I’ve got five Super Cup starts but due to my TV schedule I’ve never been able to compete for the rookie title,” said Cox, co-host of NBCSN’s Mecum classic car auction. “You have to run every race to be eligible for rookie honors, and this is my first chance to do so. I’m with the best team in the series, we have great sponsor support and we expect to win.” Cox’s red #21 will be supported by McGunegill Engine Performance and Impact Race Products. The full Super Cup series is scheduled to be nationally televised on MavTV, produced by Sopwith Motorsports Television Productions.

The Super Cup season begins June 3rd at Ohio’s Midvale Speedway, where Cox set a new track record, led the most laps and finished second in 2016.

Following the conclusion of the Super Cup series in late August, Cox will return to road racing. He is scheduled to drive Oklahoma’s Hallett Motor Racing Circuit in October as a warm-up for the European Electric GT Championship which gets underway in November at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

