Sterling Marlin back behind wheel at Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Sterling Marlin is back on track at his home track, Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (Tenn.), after surgeries as part of his treatment for Parkinson’s disease. He’s expected to make his second Pro Late Model start of the season Saturday night.

Marlin was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012. Earlier this year, he underwent multiple surgeries at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., as a part of a Deep Brain Stimulation course of treatment.

Marlin continued racing a Pro Late Model at Fairgrounds Speedway after his retirement from NASCAR competition in 2009. He continued to race after his Parkinson’s diagnosis but has been sidelined recently because of his more aggressive treatment. He ran his first race since the round of surgeries on Aug.10.

“It’ll be good to come back and have a race. The last time I won a race in Nashville (in 2018), I led every lap, won the race,” Marin told NBC Sports. “Then, we were leading the next race before it started raining.”

He made an attempt to return to action at Nashville in July, but a clutch issue resulted in his withdrawal.

“I feel really good. I just want to race the car. I’m ready to go,” Marlin said. “I’m having more good days now.”

Marling contested 748 NASCAR Cup Series races between 1976 and 2009, competing full-time in the series between 1987 and 2006, with the exception of a 2002 season abbreviated by injury. He won 10 races, including two-consecutive Daytona 500s in 1994 and 1995.

