Steve Phelps new NASCAR President

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brent Dewar will step down as NASCAR President on Oct. 1, and he’ll be replaced by Steve Phelps, according to an announcement from NASCAR on Thursday morning. Dewar will transition to a senior consulting and advisory role for 2019.

“NASCAR is a close-knit family, and I have been blessed to be part of a great team and industry, working collaboratively to deliver great racing for our fans,” Dewar said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the industry and the France family.”

Dewar joined NASCAR in 2013 as Chief Operating Officer. He was promoted to President last year. Phelps moved into the COO role upon Dewar’s promotion.

Phelps has been with NASCAR since 2005 and has been credited with playing a crucial role in negotiating marketing deals with Coca-Cola, Monster Energy, Comcast and Camping World. His previous employment includes the National Football League.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Steve Phelps as our leader,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said. “His passion for NASCAR and proven ability to work with our partners has been unparalleled over the years. We thank Brent for his service and leadership to our sport. His energy and vision have been of tremendous benefit to our employees and our industry.”

