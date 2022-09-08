T. Taylor Warren latest Squier-Hall Award winner

By AMANDA VINCENT

T. Taylor Warren has been announced as the recipient of the 2023 Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence. He’ll be recognized during the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony Jan. 20, 2023.

Warren, the first photojournalist to receive the award, photographed NASCAR races from 1952 until 2008, but he is, perhaps, best known for his role in determining the winner of the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959. After Johnny Beauchamp was celebrated as the winner of the race, Lee Petty disputed the finish. Three days later, using a photo by Warren, NASCAR changed its decision and declared Petty the winner.

“While T. Taylor Warren was best known for his photo of the 1959 Daytona 500 finish, his photographs brought NASCAR to our fans for nearly six decades,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said. “Through his work for NASCAR, race tracks and countless motorsports outlets, his images were often the only way for fans to see the action from the race track. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and when it comes to NASCAR photography, no one was more prolific than T. Taylor.”

After Warren began photographing races in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1948, he was hired by Bill France Sr. to photograph a race at the Daytona beach course in 1952. Warren eventually became the track photographer at Daytona International Speedway and continued in that capacity until his 2008 death.

Warren is the first photojournalist to receive the Squier-Hall Award, named for inaugural award winners Ken Squier and Barney Hall.

Other nominees for the 2023 award included Russ Catlin, George Cunningham, Shav Glick, Mike Harris, Bob Monthomery, Bob Moore and Deb Williams.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).