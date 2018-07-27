Talladega Superspeedway infield to get facelift

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway infield is set to receive a fan-friendly, $50 million facelift to be completed ahead of the October 2019 NASCAR race weekend at the track, according to an announcement Thursday from the track’s parent company, International Speedway Corporation.

Plans call for a fan walkway in a new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage; an open-air club that will include seating, bar and large video screen, a two-level paddock club to seat about 600 fans near the end of pit road; 300 new infield RV parking spaces with power and water hookups; a two-lane, oversized vehicle tunnel; expanded area for drivers’ meetings; remodeled media center; and a new victory lane.

“Since 1969, no other track in NASCAR has lived its brand better than Talladega Superspeedway,” ISC CEO Lesa France Kennedy said in a press release. “Big, bold and one-of-a-kind best describe this legendary facility and the larger-than-life visionary who created it, my grandfather Bill France Sr. Today’s announcement is a world-class extension of his vision, offering many new amenities and conveniences. It’s a great day for the track, ISC and the state of Alabama. This is a special place to our family and so many race fans all over the world, and its future is incredibly bright.”

Work on the project is expected to begin after the Oct. 14 Cup Series race there. Pre-construction contractor will be Birminham, Ala.-based Hoar Construction. Architect DLR Group designed the plans. DLR Group also planned recent renovations at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., and Richmond (Va.) Raceway, also ISC properties.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).