Team Penske hires new NASCAR Team Manager

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 24: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, talks with team owner Roger Penske in the garage area during practice for the 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 24, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jefferson Hodges has been hired by Team Penske to fill the position of NASCAR Team Manager. In the position, he’ll work with Team Penske Competition Director Travis Geisler and with Penske teams in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series.

“Joining an organization like Team Penske is a huge opportunity for me,” Hodges said. “When you look at motorsports organizations, you always find Team Penske right at the top of the list, no matter what type of racing you are talking about.”

Hodges arrived at Team Penske from Rev Racing, a team that fields entries in NASCAR’s regional and local series as a part of the sanctioning body’s Drive for Diversity program. At Rev Racing, he oversaw the team’s K&N Pro Series, Whelen All-American Series Late Model and Legend Car teams.

“I appreciate all the opportunities Rev Racing has provided me over the last eight years and I look forward to being even a small part of all the success that happens moving forward with Team Penske,” Hodges said.

Hodges also has experience as a crew chief in several racing series, including the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series. He also has experience as a spotter in NASCAR, including for Team Penske. He was the spotter for Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski for the 2018 Brickyard 400, a race Keselowski won.

