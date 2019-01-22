Team Penske hoping for big results to equal efforts

The Acura Team Penske line-up for the Rolex 24 at Daytona is made up of a remarkable group of teammates that are overflowing with high expectations and fueled by past successes. The team consists of a diverse and accomplished group of talent that are set to compete for the season opening trophy for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championships, which are completed twice annually, and run around the clock.

The current Penske line-up includes three Indianapolis 500 winners, a pair of champions from the IndyCar, and a selection of some of the best racers that the world has to offer.

The No. 7 Team Penske Acura ARX-05 Dpi is set to be driven by Helio Castroneves, three-time Indy 500 victor, as well as the 2017 WeatherTech Champion Prototype winner Ricky Taylor, both on a full-time basis. They will be assisted by 2016 Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi, whose lone appearance at the Rolex 24 came in 2014 when he was driving as part of DeltaWing driver line-up.

The No.6 Team Penske Acura will be again driven this season by two-time Indy 500 and former Formula 1 and NASCAR star Juan Pablo Montoya, who will be driving the No. 6 full time. WeatherTech Champion Prototype winner Dane Cameron will join him.

Along with Cameron will be Simon Pagenaud for the Rolex; Pagenaud won the 2016 IndyCar title with Team Penske.

The team has had great support and has already been hard at working both in front of the camera and in the garages before the Roar Before the Rolex 24, a test weekend that the group participated in, with the speculation being that they are aiming to earn the big trophy in the season’s opening event – making them the favorite for gambling online NZ.

Castroneves, talking about their upcoming race, told reporters that there are many things that the team developed during the off-season, and now they hope that the team will be able to deliver what they’ve worked on. He added that Alex Rossi has joined them, and that he will be using the same seat as he did for last year’s events, along with Graham Rahal.

This race will play an important role in Penske’s otherwise illustrious racing contributions. The driver has won the Rolex a total of three times, including overall in 1969, when he was driving along with the late Chuck Parsons and Mark Donohue.

The two-car Acura Team Penske program from last year gave quality full time sports car competition, and they placed ninth and tenth overall while at Daytona. For the qualifying rounds, Castroneves put the No. 7 vehicle in the outside pile position, and issues that were suffered by both cars ended their chances of ending the events with a win.

Taylor and Castroneves claimed the only victory for the team at the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course earlier last year in may. Their 1-2 sweep for the team saw them cross the line with their No. 6 entry driven by Cameron.